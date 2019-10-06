Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya for performance at UFC 243

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was absolutely blown away by Israel Adesanya’s performance at tonight’s UFC 243 event in Melbourne.

Israel Adesanya (18-0 MMA) took on Robert Whittaker (21-5 MMA) for the promotions undisputed middleweight title in this evenings UFC 243 headliner.

After dropping Whittaker in the final seconds of round one, ‘Stylebender’ would eventually end the fight in round two after landing a beautiful counter combination.

It was a sensational performance from Israel Adesanya, one that had UFC commentator Joe Rogan dubbing ‘Stylebender’: “THE F-CKING MAN!!!”

Rogan took to Instagram shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 243 event with the following post praising Israel Adesanya.

“THE FUCKING MAN!! Congrats to the last @stylebender for the performance of a lifetime!!” Joe Rogan wrote while sharing a photo of Adesanya knocking down Whittaker.

Rogan’s comments echoed that of UFC fighters who reacted to tonight’s UFC 243 main event outcome on Twitter.

Israel Adesanya is now expected to face undefeated Brazilian standout Paulo Costa in what will serve as his first official title defense.

Adesanya told reporters at the UFC 243 post fight press conference that he wants to “catch Paulo Costa before USADA does”.

As for now-former champion Robert Whittaker, ‘The Reaper’ assured fans he would be back during a post-fight statement. (See that here).

Like Joe Rogan, UFC President Dana White was also extremely impressed with ‘Stylebender’. The brash UFC boss reacted to tonight’s blockbuster event earlier this evening on social media.

With all signs pointing to a Paulo Costa vs Israel Adesanya matchup happening next, who do you think will emerge victorious when the two undefeated fighters throw down? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom October 6, 2019