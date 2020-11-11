Joe Rogan: Doctor called Yoel Romero “the most unusual human being I’ve ever seen”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently shared a story that shed some light on just how special an athlete middleweight contender Yoel Romero is.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the commentator shared a story that he heard from UFC President Dana White.

According to this anecdote, Romero’s physical attributes left a doctor absolutely flabbergasted.

“Well, did you hear me talking about Yoel Romero?” Rogan said on his podcast (via The Body Lock). “[UFC President] Dana White gave me this information. They brought in Yoel Romero because he had a fractured orbital in one of his fights and, they bring him in, and he gets examined by this doctor, and the doctor calls the UFC up afterwards (sic) and says, ‘Where did you get this guy?’ ‘I’ve never seen anyone like him,’ ‘Oh, yeah, he’s an amazing athlete,’ ‘No, no, no. I’ve never seen a human being like this.’ ‘This is the most unusual human being I’ve ever seen in my 40 years of practicing medicine.’

“[The doctor] said [Romero’s] tendons in his eyes are four times larger than a normal person’s,” Rogan added. “He goes, ‘His physical structure is different than any human being I’ve ever seen in my life.'”

Yoel Romero has not fought since March, when he lost a slow but competitive decision to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In his next most recent fight, he lost a thrilling but similarly competitive decision to Paulo Costa. That loss, in turn was preceded by a split decision loss to former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker. His last win occured in February, 2018, when he knocked out Luke Rockhold. He was expected to return to the cage against Uriah Hall in August, but that fight fell through when he sustained an injury.

