Jeremy Stephens to sign with PFL after departure from UFC

Jeremy Stephens is joining the Professional Fighters League.

On Thursday it was revealed Stephens and the UFC parted ways as “Lil Heathen” fought out his contract and was not re-signed. Now, according to MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, Stephens has agreed to a deal with the PFL to compete in their 2022 lightweight tournament.

Jeremy Stephens (28-19 and one No Contest) is winless in his last six and is coming off a 65-second submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot back in July. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Calvin Kattar in May of 2020.

Also on the losing skid, Stephens suffered a decision loss to Yair Rodriguez, had the No Contest to Rodriguez due to an accidental eye poke. Along with that, he suffered losses to Zabit Magomedsharipov by decision and a TKO loss to Joes Aldo. His last win was a knockout victory over Josh Emmett in February of 2018.

Stephens joined the UFC in 2007 losing by submission to Din Thomas at UFC 71, he then had one fight outside the promotion before spending the rest of the time there. He fought 34 times in the UFC which ranks fourth all-time, while he has spent his 6:28:27 inside the Octagon. He also ranks in the top five in the promotion with the most decision wins (16), knockdowns (18), and Fight of the Night bonuses (7). In his career, he holds notable wins over Josh Emmett, Renan Barao, Rafael dos Anjos, Darren Elkins, Doo-ho Choi, and Gilbert Melendez among countless others.

With Jeremy Stephens signing with the PFL, he will now join the likes of Anthony Pettis, Raush Manfio, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Stevie Ray among others all vying for the $1 million. The 2022 season starts on April 20, but who and when Stephens fight will be announced in the coming weeks.

