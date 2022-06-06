Jeff Molina shares disappointment after receiving fan backlash for wearing pride months shorts at UFC Vegas 56

Jeff Molina is sharing his disappointment after receiving fan backlash for wearing pride month shorts at UFC Vegas 56.

Jeff Molina (11-2 MMA) met up with Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7 MMA) at UFC Fight Night last Saturday, June 4th. The flyweight fighter won the bout but apparently drew criticism over his attire.

Speaking at the post fight news conference, Molina had this to say (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I was honestly shocked. So I picked the colors because I thought it looked cool and then also it supports a good cause, you know. But I will support anything of a community that’s been oppressed and ostracized for some time now for something they can’t help. I’ll get behind any of that.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Jeff Molina said:

“I just thought in 2022 people will be a little more like open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But, I guess I was wrong. It’s just crazy to me. Like, people were saying some, like crazy sh*t.”

“Dude, it’s f*cking ridiculous. Man, who would have thunk that in 2022 people are still, who the f*ck cares, bro? Like honestly, it’s not even about being an ally. I’m not saying I’m not, but it’s like just be a f*cking decent person. Like just be a decent human being.” Finishing the fighter said: advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below “Like judging someone and trying to justify with religion and saying all sorts of like just spiteful, hateful sh*t, it’s crazy, it’s crazy to me. It’s mind-boggling. It’s like who cares who someone wants to be with or like their sexual preference like and then trying to justify, the irony of trying to justify it by religion or something that’s supposed to be so accepting.” Are you in agreement with Jeff Molina that people should be more open-minded and accepting? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!