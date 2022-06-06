Jeff Molina shares disappointment after receiving fan backlash for wearing pride months shorts at UFC Vegas 56

Jeff Molina is sharing his disappointment after receiving fan backlash for wearing pride month shorts at UFC Vegas 56.
Jeff Molina (11-2 MMA) met up with Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7 MMA) at UFC Fight Night last Saturday, June 4th. The flyweight fighter won the bout but apparently drew criticism over his attire.
Speaking at the post fight news conference, Molina had this to say (h/t MMAJunkie):
“I was honestly shocked. So I picked the colors because I thought it looked cool and then also it supports a good cause, you know. But I will support anything of a community that’s been oppressed and ostracized for some time now for something they can’t help. I’ll get behind any of that.”
Continuing Jeff Molina said:
“I just thought in 2022 people will be a little more like open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But, I guess I was wrong. It’s just crazy to me. Like, people were saying some, like crazy sh*t.”This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM