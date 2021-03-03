Jan Blachowicz reveals massive weight advantage for Israel Adesanya superfight at UFC 259

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz says he expects to weigh between 215lbs and 220lbs when he fights Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Adesanya is moving up to the UFC light heavyweight division for the first time in an attempt to become a rare double champion. “The Last Stylebender” has said that he plans on weighing around 193lbs come fight night, which would obviously make him one of the lightest light heavyweights in the division. Standing across from him on Saturday night will be Blachowicz, the reigning and defending UFC light heavyweight champion. And while Adesanya is two inches taller than him, there is going to be a major difference in weight.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Blachowicz revealed his weight for Saturday night’s title fight and suggested that being the bigger, stronger man is part of the gameplan.

“Right now, I weigh close to 215lbs to 220lbs. I expect to weigh 220lbs (against Asdesanya). It’s the perfect weight for me. I don’t care what my weight my opponents are. It can be bigger or lower. I am the best when I’m around 220lbs,” Blachowicz said.

“He’s thin, you know. That’s it. He will be really fast, and he focused on this. Maybe if he put on more weight he would be slower and lose his best weapon. I think otherwise he’s going to be low weight, that’s why. But I don’t care. I train with guys with his division so I’m ready for his speed. I’m going to use my power and my weight and make him tired in the clinch. I’ll use everything that I can to win this fight. And also my body is going to larger and I’m going to use this to win the fight,” added Blachowicz.

Asked if Adesanya is making a mistake about moving up to 205lbs, but not putting on the extra weight and muscle to do so, Blachowicz said that we’ll soon find the answer out.

“We will see after the fight,” Blachowicz said. “I think he is making a mistake going to light heavyweight, and I’m going to try and prove it.”

Do you think the extra weight will help Jan Blachowicz emerge victorious over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259?