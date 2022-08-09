Jan Blachowicz pleas with Dana White for Jiri Prochazka fight: “Unlike him I always keep my word”

Jan Blachowicz believes he should be the one to face UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka next.

The Poland-native is fresh off a stoppage victory over Aleksandar Rakic in May. In the third round, the latter suffered a brutal leg injury. Thus, ending the contest, and giving Blachowicz his first win since losing his light-heavyweight crown in October 2021.

Just weeks after his win, the UFC light-heavyweight division got turned on its head. Then 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira lost his title to Jiri Prochazka in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. Prior to the title win, the latter stated he would likely fight Blachowicz if he secured the victory.

Following the contest, the newly crowned champion asked for a rematch with the Brazilian. Prochazka opined that he could do better in a second outing with Teixeira. However, there’s a light-heavyweight contender who’s not a fan of the rematch idea.

Jan Blachowicz took to Twitter earlier today to call for a fight with Jiri Prochazka. There, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion noted that he’s not finished yet, and pleaded with Dana White for a title shot.

The 39-year-old promised that a fight with Jiri Prochazka would be the biggest in European MMA history. Blachowicz also alluded to the light-heavyweight champion’s promise to fight him previously.

@danawhite – no bullshit, no politics, no nonsense. Give me Prochazka and I'll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history. Unlike him I always keep my word. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) August 9, 2022

Jan Blachowicz continued, ” @danawhite – no bullshit, no politics, no nonsense. Give me Prochazka and I’ll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe’s history. Unlike him I always keep my word.”

