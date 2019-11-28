James Krause calls Luke Rockhold the most annoying fighter in MMA

UFC welterweight James Krause recently did an AMA on Reddit and a fan asked him who he believes is the most annoying fighter in MMA. Krause said it’s Luke Rockhold.

MMA fighters often take to Reddit to do an AMA (‘Ask Me Anything’) with fans, who are able to communicate directly with some of the best fighters in the sport. Krause was a guest on the MMA subreddit on Thursday and answered a number of fan questions, including one on who he thinks is the most annoying fighter in MMA.

Here’s the AMA on Reddit with Krause talking about Rockhold.

Fan: Who’s the most annoying fighter you have met and why?

Krause: Luke Rockhold. I’m not a fan of the way he treats others.

Fan: Is there a story behind this?

Krause: Not really I’ve just seen him treat badly multiple times.

Fan: Like his opponents or just random people when he’s training?

Krause: Just in public. How he treats people that have no value to him.

Fan: Interesting. I always thought he got a little more heat than he deserved when he’d comment on or trash talk opponents but I didn’t know he was a douche in real life.

Krause: He’s the only one I can think of that I genuinely don’t like.

Rockhold was recently in the news saying that he isn’t retired yet but he isn’t sure what he wants to do next as far as MMA goes. In Rockhold’s last fight, he moved up to light heavyweight and was brutally knocked out by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. As for Krause, the welterweight is currently riding a six-fight win streak and is banging on the door of the top-15. In his last fight, he knocked out Sergio Moraes at UFC Sao Paulo.

Because they are two weight classes apart you can’t expect Krause to fight Rockhold anytime soon. But no doubt there’s some heat here between the two.

Do you agree with James Krause’s thoughts about Luke Rockhold?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/28/2019.