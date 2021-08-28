‘Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley’ Live Results and Highlights

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring tonight in Cleveland for a bout with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Woodley concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract expired, ‘The Chosen One’ agreed to terms with Paul on a boxing match.

As for Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation has gone 3-0 thus far in his young boxing career, his latest win being a first round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

In addition to the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley main event, tonight’s Showtime PPV will also feature the return of Tommy Fury (the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury). Tommy, who has been clamoring for a fight with Jake for months now, will face former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor at the event. The bout is set for six rounds and will be contested at 180lbs.

Get all of tonight’s Paul vs. Woodley live results and highlight below (refresh for updates):

