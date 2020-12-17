Jake Paul lashes out at former UFC champion Chris Weidman for his recent comments

Jake Paul has fired back at Chris Weidman.

Ever since Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard he has become a massive star. The YouTuber has since been aggressively calling out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis. Fighters like Nate Diaz and Amanda Nunes have since called him out and Weidman is the latest fighter to be added to the list.

As punchable faces go, this might be the most punchable I’ve seen… pic.twitter.com/xlOQuOqTDE — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 16, 2020

“As punchable faces go, this might be the most punchable I’ve seen,” Weidman tweeted.

To no surprise, Paul was quick to respond and blasted the former champion for being knocked out five times in his last seven.

the most punchable face that hasn’t been punched 1 time in 2 fights 😈 VS the face that got TKO/KO’D 5 times in your last 7 fights 🤏🏼 https://t.co/SOZGcbVCf1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

“the most punchable face that hasn’t been punched 1 time in 2 fights. VS the face that got TKO/KO’D 5 times in your last 7 fights,” Paul responded.

Jake Paul, as mentioned, is coming off a knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. In January, the 23-year-old made his pro debut as he scored a first-round TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He also has one amateur boxing fight on the first Logan Paul vs. KSI fight card where he beat KSI’s younger brother, Deji by TKO.

Currently, Paul doesn’t have his next fight booked, but will likely get a big name in his return to the ring.

Chris Weidman, meanwhile, returned to the win column last August with a decision win over Omari Akhmedov. Before that, he was just 1-5 in his last six with his lone winning being by submission against Kelvin Gastelum. He’s also the former middleweight champion and defended the belt three times before being TKO’d by Luke Rockhold to lose the strap.

In his last fight, Paul weighed in at 189lbs, and Weidman is used to fighting at 185 or 205lbs so a fight between them could very well happen. For now, Paul is taking shots at anyone.

What do you make of this exchange between Jake Paul and Chris Weidman?