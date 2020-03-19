Jacare Souza is training in his garage for UFC 250 fight

Jacare Souza is training in his garage for his UFC 250 middleweight scrap with Uriah Hall.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the fight game on multiple levels. The most obvious effect, of course, is the widespread cancelation of fight cards. That said, the fighters competing on cards that have not yet been canceled—such as UFC 250, scheduled for May 9 in Sao Paulo Brazil—still have to train.

This is immediately problematic considering gyms are breeding grounds for COVID-19 infection, and that many are closing to combat the spread of the virus.

Jacare is adapting to this new reality by training in his garage in South Florida.

“We continue to train hard because we weren’t told otherwise,” Jacare coach Josuel Distak told MMA Fighting. “We expect this event to happen. We’re training well. The government ordered all gyms to close for two or three weeks but we have our plan B, a gym at ‘Jacare’s’ house, a garage with mats, and we’ll keep training for those three weeks at ‘Jacare’s’ garage.”



Jacare has also welcomed several other training partners to prepare with him in his garage, but is taking every precaution.

That being said, coach Distak admitted the fighter and his team are worried about the situation in Brazil, where is fight with Hall is scheduled to take place.

“We go from the hotel to his garage and straight back, and we’re being very careful,” Distak said. “Our biggest concern is about Brazil because it doesn’t have the structure that we have in America. … That’s messing with our heads.”

At present, there has been no mention of canceling or postponing the UFC 250 card, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread like wildfire, every combat sports event on the calendar is effectively up in the air.

Stay tuned for more updates on this card, including the Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall fight, as details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.