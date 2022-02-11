Israel Adesanya shares audio clip mocking “good guy” Robert Whittaker

The mind games between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker continue ahead of Saturday’s UFC 271 main event.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA) will be taking on Whittaker (24-5 MMA) for a second time in this weekend’s much anticipated headliner at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

‘The Reaper’ has acknowledged that he allowed ‘Stylebender’ to get “into his head” prior to their first fight, a bout which Adesanya ultimately won by second round knockout.

With that said, the Aussie appears to be in a completely different mind frame ahead of Saturday’s rematch, this despite numerous attempts from ‘Izzy’ to get under his skin.

In addition to promising a more dominant performance this time around, Israel Adesanya has stated his intentions of unveiling some new artillery.

“We’ve brought back some old weapons and some new weapons,” said Adesanya. “So, he’s f****d bro. I’m not even lying. He’s f****d.”

While threats of dominance are nothing new, ‘Izzy’ has also made stabs at Robert Whittaker’s “good guy” image.

In his latest attempt, ‘Stylebender’ shared an audio clip on Twitter seemingly mocking fans who question why he doesn’t like Rob.

Israel Adesanya scored a unanimous decision victory over the “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori in his latest title defense at UFC 263. That win was of course preceded by the first loss of his MMA career which came at the hands of now former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, will enter UFC 271 sporting a three-fight win streak. ‘The Reaper’ has scored victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kevin Gastelum since his first matchup with Adesanya.

