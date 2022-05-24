Israel Adesanya says he doesn’t even know where his UFC belt is right now: “I’m not attached to that thing at all. I know who the f**k I am!”

Apparently Israel Adesanya claims he doesn’t even know where his UFC belt is right now.

The UFC’s undisputed middleweight champion, Adesanya (21-1 MMA), has admitted that he feels no attachment to the very heavy championship belt and he doesn’t even know where it is.

Israel Adesanya has an almost impeccable record with 15 knockouts and six wins by decision. ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ only loss was to Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight title bout at UFC 259 in March of 2021.

Adesanya spoke with ‘Combat TV’ ahead of his middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier this summer, speaking of the belt, saying:

“The belt is quite heavy. I actually don’t know where it is right now. I’m not attached to that thing at all. I know who the f**k I am, I’ve been a champ before the belt. It’s heavy. It doesn’t need to be that heavy but I think they made it heavy for the emphasis. So you know you’re holding something like, ‘Woah, this is something of subtance.’ It’s a cool belt. I like it.”

Continuing, Israel Adesanya spoke of the fact that his belt has five rubies = a five time defending champion (h/t Sportskeeda):

“It’s the same belt. That’s why I said to people that I’m a five-time defending champion. F**k what they said about four. This is just common sense… When the champ who couldn’t show up to work many times (Whittaker), who just pulled out recently as well, funny that, I’m the champ in the meantime. I beat him. That counts as a ruby on my belt. So my belt has five rubies. I don’t give a f**k what the media says or what the commission says, I’m a five-time defending champion because I know who the f**k I am.”

It will be Adesanya vs. Cannonier (15-5 MMA) in the main event of UFC 276 on Saturday July 2, 2022.

Cannonier, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is coming off back-to-back wins over Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) and Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 MMA).

The much anticipated battle is sure to be a fan favorite with Israel Adesanya wanting to extend his win total to 22 and Jared Cannonier aiming to go three for three.

Will you be watching and who is your pick for the prize.