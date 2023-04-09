Israel Adesanya confirms he taunted Alex Pereira’s son during his UFC 287 celebration: “I’m petty, bro”

Newly minted middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has confirmed that he taunted Alex Pereira’s son during his UFC 287 celebration.

Adesanya (24-2 MMA) was finally able to exact some revenge on Pereira (7-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s pay-per-view event in Miami.

‘Poatan’ had of course dethroned ‘The Last Stylebender‘ via fifth-round TKO at UFC 281 in November of last year. That victory had improved Pereira’s combat sports record to a perfect 3-0 against Adesanya, as he had previously defeated ‘Izzy’ on two occasions in kickboxing.

Despite being defeated on three occasions by the Brazilian slugger, Israel Adesanya was highly confident that he would be able to exact his revenge at UFC 287.

That ultimately proved to be the case, as ‘Izzy’ scored one of the nastiest knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship history yesterday evening in Miami.

Adesanya caught Pereira with a pair of big right hands while backed up against the cage in Round 2, the second of which sent ‘Poatan’ crashing down to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

After exacting his revenge on Pereira, Adesanya apparently turned his attention to Alex’s son Alessandro, who had previously mocked him following his knockout loss to his father in kickboxing.

Falei antes para não deixar subir no ringue 😂(meu filho Alessandro após eu nocautear o Adesanya). I told them before not to let him in the ring 😂(my son Alessandro after I knocked Adesanya out). pic.twitter.com/xsa8jaySWR — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) September 2, 2022

According to Israel Adesanya, he noticed Alessandro in the crowd and proceeded to give him a taste of his own medicine after brutally knocking out his father.

“I’m petty, bro. I remember the first time he (Pereira) knocked me out in Brazil, and his son came into the ring and then started to lie dead next to me. I’m like, ‘you f**king little asshole. I’ll whoop your ass if your dad don’t do it for you.’ But then, yeah, I looked for his kid, and I pointed at him, after I saw him, and I was like, hey, hey, hey, (motions going to sleep) just to remind him.”

Israel Adesanya pointing at Alex’s son and doing the knocked out move 🤭😈#UFC287 pic.twitter.com/x02Da4nlP6 — Lord Ron 🦀 (@Rxn_605) April 9, 2023

What do you think of Israel Adesanya mocking Alex Pereira’s son following his highlight reel knockout at UFC 287? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!