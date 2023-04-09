Dana White reacts to Raul Rosas Jr’s loss at UFC 287: “He’s got a lot of growing to do”

Dana White has shared his thoughts after Raul Rosas Jr’s suffered his first career loss at last night’s UFC 287 event.

Rosas Jr. (7-1 MMA) squared off with Christian Rodriguez (9-1 MMA) on the main card of last night’s pay-per-view event in Miami.

Heading into the fight, ‘El Nino Problema’ was sporting a perfect professional record of 7-0. The 18-year-old prodigy had most previously competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Jay Perrin in his Octagon debut.

Although Raul Rosas Jr. was able to put forth a dominant opening round yesterday evening, his cardio seemingly let him down in rounds two and three. Christian Rodriguez dominated the final ten minutes of the fight, ultimately cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s blockbuster event, UFC President Dana White spoke with reporters at the post-fight press conference. When asked for his thoughts on Rosas Jr’s first career defeat, the UFC boss shared the following sentiments (via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN).

White on Rosas Jr.: "It happens, he's a young kid. I had that 2 rounds to 1, he's got a lot of growing to do, a lot of work to do… Nobody really goes undefeated in this sport, it's very, very hard to do." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 9, 2023

“It happens, he’s a young kid. I had that 2 rounds to 1, he’s got a lot of growing to do, a lot of work to do… Nobody really goes undefeated in this sport, it’s very, very hard to do.”

For his part, Raul Rosas Jr. had the following to say about his first career setback:

“My bad bros. I didn’t have the energy to do what I know or even try. Things happen for a reason n’ only God knows. My opponent was better tonight. Thank you, guys.”

Were you surprised that ‘El Nino Problema’ seemingly gassed out after one round at last night’s UFC 287 event?

Who would you like to see Raul Rosas Jr. fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!