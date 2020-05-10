Henry Cejudo suggests four fighters to participate in UFC bantamweight tournament

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo suggested four fighters who should participate in a tournament to crown the new 135lbs champion.

Cejudo shocked the sports world when he abruptly retired following a second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249. Cejudo is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport right now and for him to retire at the top of his game was a surprise to nearly every fan watching the event, as it seemed to come out of nowhere.

Speaking to the media following UFC 249, Cejudo confirmed he was serious about his retirement, which means the UFC bantamweight title is now vacant, and UFC president Dana White confirmed that Petr Yan will fight another contender for the belt next. But if it was up to Cejudo, the UFC will run a four-man tournament for the vacant title.

Henry Cejudo says he’d like to see a four-man bantamweight tournament with Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes to determine the next champion.

The four men that Cejudo mentioned for a potential tournament are the next best four fighters in the division. Yan is on the longest winning streak of them all at the moment, while Sterling and Sandhagen have been very impressive in their last few fights in the UFC. Moraes is also coming off of a big win over Jose Aldo in his last fight. So on paper, the four men that Cejudo named for this potential tournament all make sense.

Ultimately it will be up to White and the UFC matchmakers to decide who should fight for the bantamweight belt next. It seems likely Yan will be a part of that, and while the UFC rarely holds tournaments, perhaps this could be the perfect opportunity to do so.

