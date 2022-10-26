Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling over last three wins, including “hate crime over handicapped fighter” at UFC 280

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is starting his verbal assault on Aljamain Sterling.

‘Funk Master’ returned to action against TJ Dillashaw last weekend at UFC 280. In the co-main event, the champion dominated his injured challenger. While Dillashaw showed toughness to survive with a dislocated shoulder, he was finished in round two.

- Advertisement -

Just minutes prior to the bantamweight champion’s win, Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan. However, it didn’t come without controversy. Many believed that ‘No Mercy’ deserved the split-decision victory, and that Yan was robbed of the decision win.

One of those names was former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ took to Twitter following the co-main event to call for a fight with Sterling. Cejudo pledged to bring the title back to America, despite the fact that the champion lives in New York. Sterling later bashed him for that comment.

- Advertisement -

Regardless, UFC president Dana White seemed on board with giving the former champion a shot. During the post-fight presser, the longtime promoter suggested giving Cejudo, and not ‘Sugar’ the next title shot.

It seems that the UFC moves quickly, as reports suggest the promotion is looking into making Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo in February. The bout would likely fall on UFC 284 in Australia if all plans come to fruition.

For his part, the former champion is already taking aim at his foe. On Twitter, Cejudo threw shade at Sterling for his last three contests. Those three victories were a disqualification win over Petr Yan, a subsequent split-decision win over Yan, and the aforementioned TKO win over TJ Dillashaw.

Hey Alljizzlame. Your last 3 Fights. 1. Beat Yan via Academy Award

2. Gifted Dec via Guilt

3. Hate Crime over Handicapped Fighter Sign the Contract . @funkmasterMMA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 25, 2022

- Advertisement -

Along with the discussion of the champion’s last three fights, he also included a nickname for him, which has proven to be Cejudo’s specialty. Lastly, he called for Sterling to sign the contract, and make the bantamweight clash next.

Given the recent reports about the title bout taking place at UFC 284, Henry Cejudo may get his wish.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about the fight? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -