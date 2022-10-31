Henry Cejudo shifts focus away from Aljamain Sterling to Sean O’Malley: “How about me vs. Ronald MethDonald for an interim in Australia?”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is willing to face Sean O’Malley instead of Aljamain Sterling.

‘Funk Master’ returned to action at UFC 280 earlier this year. In the co-main event, he scored his second title defense by defeating T.J. Dillashaw by TKO. In the opening minute, the former champion’s shoulder dislocated, leading to the stoppage.

Following the victory, UFC president Dana White revealed who the champion could face next. In the post-fight press conference, the promoter revealed that Henry Cejudo would likely get the next title shot. ‘Triple C’ retired following a win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020.

The trash-talk between the two bantamweights quickly heated up. Reports stated that the promotion was targeting the clash for UFC 284 in February in Australia. Sterling quickly disputed those reports and stated he wouldn’t be returning until halfway through 2022.

On Twitter, Henry Cejudo had a new idea considering Aljamain Sterling is out of action. The former dual-weight titleholder suggested that he face Sean O’Malley in Australia instead. Cejudo also suggested that the bantamweight clash have an interim clash on the line.

In classic ‘Triple C’ fashion, he also had some creative insults for his possible opponents.

Hey @danawhite since Denzel Sterling wants to work on his rap career (He can be called Lil Power) How about Me Vs Ronald MethDonald @SugaSeanMMA for a interim in Australia? I’m short so I’m used to being Down Under. 🏆🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 31, 2022

Like the bantamweight champion, ‘Sugar’ too last competed at UFC 280. In what was supposed to be a title eliminator, O’Malley defeated Petr Yan by a split decision. The result was a controversial one, as many believed that ‘No Mercy’ deserved the win.

Despite being told he’d get a title shot if he was victorious, Sean O’Malley’s title hopes were in shambles following Dana White’s comments. However, given Sterling’s current timeline, and Cejudo’s comments, the rising contender could get his title shot after all.

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see a bantamweight interim title fight? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

