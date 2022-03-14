Henry Cejudo shares gloomy forecast for “stubborn” Conor McGregor and his proposed comeback: “He’s around yes men. He won’t get better”

Henry Cejudo has shared a prediction for Conor McGregor’s return.

The former UFC dual-weight champion, McGregor, has been out of the cage since UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman lost his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier via injury after breaking his leg. Now, McGregor is seemingly set to return this summer, with training videos already rolling out.

‘Triple C’ has now shared his thoughts on McGregor’s return. The two have notably got into multiple public spats over the last few months. The former UFC bantamweight champion even called out the Irishman to a fight at 155-pounds.

Henry Cejudo has now discussed the future for ‘The Notorious’ on the Triple C and Schmo show. He advised that McGregor should stay away from possible “yes man” in his camp, and should also fight Jake Paul next. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has also called him out lately.

“Conor McGregor in 2016, he did walk that walk. But guess what man, his persona is over, he’s not that dude anymore. People know that it’s just an act and he doesn’t have that juice no more. To me, he’s just a dude that at one point was able to manipulate himself to world titles and people bought into it. He was able to use his hands but I think once people realize that front leg is there people started chewing that thing up. I do believe that Conor McGregor is good in certain areas, but I think he’s so stubborn and around yes man. He won’t get better, he’s stuck in his own fame.”

Cejudo continued, “That’s my two cents on Conor McTapper. I think he should fight Jake Paul, I think these two dudes are meant for each other. I think they can go on a damn honeymoon afterward too.”

