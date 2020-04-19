Darren Till tells Michael Bisping to send his son to Liverpool so he can “make a man out of him”

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till told former champ and fellow Brit Michael Bisping to send his son to Liverpool so he can “make a man out of him.”

Bisping and his son often have funny back-and-forth banter on their social media, especially during quarantine as not much else is going on. Till recently took notice of Bisping’s conversation with his son on social media and jokingly offered to teach his son a lesson. Here’s what Till wrote on Twitter.

Get him a one way ticket to the pool for a few months mike, I’ll make a man out him — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 19, 2020

Bisping was the king of British MMA for over a decade in the UFC up until his retirement a few years ago. The Brit was the former UFC middleweight champion and still to this day is by far the best Englishman to ever step into the Octagon. Till has always been looked at as the man who should fill in Bisping’s shoes as the top British fighter in the sport and he’s done a good job of doing so as he’s the most popular English fighter in the sport right now.

Till looked like he was going to be a future welterweight champion but after struggling to make weight he moved up to middleweight and in his last fight he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision in his divisional debut. Till is currently set to take on Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Dublin in August in a battle between two of the top middleweights in the sport. Should Till defeat Whittaker he will be one step closer to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and getting the opportunity to become the clear heir to Bisping’s throne.

Do you think Darren Till has done a good job carrying the British MMA torch for Michael Bisping?