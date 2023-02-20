Henry Cejudo believes Jon Jones will overwhelm Ciryl Gane in UFC 285 return: “I don’t think this fight goes past three rounds”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo believes Jon Jones will dominate in his return.

‘Bones’ is slated to return to the octagon against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 next month. The bout will be the former champion’s first in over three years. Jones’s most recent appearance in the cage was a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

Nonetheless, the return has been a long time in the making for the former champion. Jones has teased a heavyweight move for years, and certainly took his time to get in shape. He’s gained a noticeable amount of muscle to prepare for the move, but that’s not all he’s done.

Jon Jones is currently one of the more high-profile students of Henry Cejudo. A former champion himself, ‘Triple C’ has become one of the top coaches at Fight Ready in Arizona. During his short time coaching, he’s already propelled names such as Deiveson Figueiredo and Weili Zhang to championship wins.

In a video published on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts on the return of ‘Bones’. There, he predicted that the former champion would defeat Ciryl Gane by stoppage inside three rounds.

Henry Cejudo discusses Jon Jones’ return against Ciryl Gane

“I do believe in my heart that Jon Jones will not only going to beat Ciryl Gane, he’s either going to submit him, or he’s going to stop him. I don’t think this fight goes past three rounds, I think there’s a new Jon Jones,” stated Henry Cejudo in the video recently published to his YouTube channel. “He beats Ciryl Gane, he’s in the top three, maybe top two [of Pound-For-Pound]. If he stops Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones should and will always remain ranked No. 1. Why do I say that? Because of his resume.”

He continued, “He’s unblemished. Look what he’s done in combat sports. He’s going to go up to the heaviest division in the UFC, which is the heavyweight division, and [can] now reclaim the biggest and nastiest title of them all.”

