Greg Hardy unloads on “fatty” Derrick Lewis: “He’s an ex-con that doesn’t know when to shut up”

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy unloaded on “fatty” Derrick Lewis, saying that “The Black Beast” is “an ex-con that doesn’t know when to shut up.”

Hardy takes on Tai Tuivasa on the UFC 264 main card this Saturday night in Las Vegas. Ahead of this weekend’s big PPV event, Hardy spoke to the media about the state of the UFC heavyweight division, and he was asked about the upcoming interim heavyweight title bout at UFC 265 between Lewis and Ciryl Gane. According to Hardy, he is rooting for Gane to beat Lewis because he doesn’t like him. If you ask Hardy, it was Lewis who brought his name up and talked trash about him first, and ever since then, he hasn’t been a fan of him.

“I’m going for Ciryl, bro. I can’t support fat. I can’t do it. He’s gelatinous, he’s lazy. I can’t root for him. He’s a great fighter but I refuse to do it. Plus he talks too much trash about me. He ran his mouth. Say my name and I’m coming for you. The boss is going to send me,” Hardy said (h/t MMAFighting). “That’s a guy that wasn’t mentioned but decided to grace his fat Popeye’s, greasy, chicken lips with my name when I was a peasant. When I was a young child. What grown man – what would it look like for me to attack somebody that just came off the Contender Series right now? You’d be like, ‘Ah, he’s childish!’ But you guys let that man gyrate, belittle me. Nah, he needs to be handled. He’s an ex-con that doesn’t know when to shut up and I’m gonna put him down when I need to. Of course, timing is everything and I’m still not there yet. I’m willing to admit that he is a better man right now but he’s still a fatty.”

Do you want to see Greg Hardy fight Derrick Lewis at some point?