Greg Hardy reveals he nearly pulled out of UFC Vegas 12, proclaims himself as “Innocent Man”

Former NFL player turned UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy picked up his seventh career victory at last night’s UFC Vegas 12 event.

Hardy (7-2 MMA) squared off with Maurice Greene on the main card of yesterday’s ESPN event. The result was a second round TKO victory for ‘The Prince of War‘, marking his second consecutive win.

It was another impressive performance from the former Carolina Panther and Dallas Cowboys standout, who is now 4-1 with 1 no-contest over his past six Octagon appearances.

Shortly after Greg Hardy had his hand raised by the referee, his manager Malki Kawa took to Twitter with some interesting information.

And to think, that fight was almost cancelled 2 hours ago… congrats @GregHardyJr — malki kawa (@malkikawa) November 1, 2020

“And to think, that fight was almost cancelled 2 hours ago… congrats Greg Hardy.” – Kawa wrote.

Hardy was questioned about Kawa’s comments by members of the media at the UFC Vegas 12 post-fight press conference (via Bloodyelbow).

“Some people from my past coming to extort me, put me in crazy situations, trying to take food out of my family’s mouth and just a lot of outside circumstances,” he explained. “I was breaking down in my bathroom before I even started to fight. I was in tears, trying to figure out how I’m gonna function and if I could go on. It was just a lot of drama, people, like I said, trying to take advantage of my situation.”

When asked for further details Greg Hardy supplied the following information:

“A lot of past stuff coming back, just trying to prey on me,” he said. “You guys know me by now. I would’ve jumped off a building, did some crazy TO stuff if I was the guy you always talk about. I’m not. Never will be. I’m a good guy, been a good guy. Innocent man, always have been.”

Hardy continued:

“And when people come back and they try to prey and take advantage of somebody that’s coming back and redeeming and regaining kind of messes with my head. Especially because they’re springing on me literally right in the middle of me going to fight for my life. It kind of messed with me.”

Greg Hardy was infamously arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in May of 2014. However, following an appeal and a no-show in court by the accuser, those charges were later dropped.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on November 1, 2020