Glover Teixeira issues statement after title fight with Jan Blachowicz announced for UFC 266: “Hard work pays off”

UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira has issued a statement after his title fight with Jan Blachowicz was announced for UFC 266.

Teixeira vs. Blachowicz will collide at UFC 266 with the 205lbs belt on the line. Soon after the fight with Teixeira and Blachowicz was announced, the veteran Brazilian took to social media to issue a statement about earning his second career UFC title shot. Read it below.

Hard work pays off I’m so happy and ready September 4 UFC light heavy weight champion — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 14, 2021

Teixeira is 41 years old but he’s still one of the best in the world at 205lbs. He has won his last five fights in a row, including a submission win over Thiago Santos in his last fight that earned him this title shot. Prior to that, Teixeira absolutely destroyed Anthony Smith via fifth-round TKO. Despite being one of the oldest fighters on the UFC roster, Teixeira is still one of the best in the world. He has proven time and time again that he is a very well-rounded fighter who has the skills necessary to defeat the best fighters in the world at 205.

Then again, you can say the same thing about Blachowicz, who is 38 years old. But despite being one of the older fighters at 205lbs, Blachowicz has been on fire lately, winning nine of his last 10 fights including a huge upset for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his last fight. As well, Blachowicz knocked out former UFC fighter Corey Anderson before that, and he has some great wins over the likes of Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold. It will be interesting to see how he matches up with Teixeira in this fight, who is a well-rounded fighter. With this great fight as the headliner, UFC 266 can’t come soon enough.

