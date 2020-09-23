Gilbert Burns slams the UFC rankings, says Colby Covington beat a guy “without a soul” in Tyron Woodley

Gilbert Burns has slammed the UFC rankings after Colby Covington’s win over Tyron Woodley took him above Burns in the standings.

“Chaos” was able to put an end to his rivalry with Woodley last weekend by dominating the former welterweight king before stopping him in the fifth and final round. Courtesy of the win, many believe he could be in line for another shot at the Welterweight Championship sooner rather than later.

The UFC rankings would support that theory after Covington was placed above Burns earlier this week in a move that didn’t exactly impress the Brazilian.

U gotta be kidding me! I beat Woodley when he was N1, than Colby came watches my fight do what I did n now he ranks higher than me? He just beat the number 5 and a guy coming from 2 loses n without a soul!

Who does this Rankings? @danawhite send me the contract ASAP #AndNew pic.twitter.com/TqrqrMvqD5 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 22, 2020

Burns has already made his feelings on Covington perfectly clear, with his plan being to capture the UFC Welterweight Championship from Kamaru Usman before defending it against the controversial former interim champ.

“He’s on my list,” Burns told The Schmo in August. “I’ve got a list of guys that I want to fight, and he’s the No. 1.

“It’s personal,” Burns added. “He’s the No. 1 guy that I want to beat up. That’s my plan. As soon as I become champion—I’m not being cocky, I just believe that I will become champion—Colby Covington is right there to get his ass whooped.”

In order for the 34-year-old to even come close to making this prediction a reality he must first overcome Usman, a man who looked fantastic against both Woodley and Covington.

It does appear as if the two are going to wind up meeting later in the year for the 170-pound belt, whereas Covington will either need to wait it out or lock horns with another contender like Leon Edwards.