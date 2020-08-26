Georges St-Pierre: UFC has “not made me an offer yet” for superfight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

We’ve got a small update on a potential superfight between former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and reigning lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre recently joined Chisanga Malata of the Daily Star for an interview, and divulged that, as of yet, he hasn’t received an offer from the UFC with respect to a potential fight with the lightweight champion.

Just off the phone with the 🐐…Georges St-Pierre. He told me the #UFC “have not made me an offer yet” over a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov fight and he’s unsure if he’ll take it. Full interview will drop next week on the Daily Star, Daily Express, #ShotsFired & my YouTube. pic.twitter.com/qsOMGn2Gzg — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 26, 2020

A potential fight between St-Pierre, the former welterweight and middleweight champ, and Nurmagomedov has been a hot topic of late.

While Nurmagomedov is currently scheduled to defend his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October, he’s made no secret of his desire for a fight with St-Pierre thereafter, perhaps even in the final fight of his MMA career.

Although St-Pierre is currently retired from competition, he’s also expressed interest in a potential fight with Nurmagomedov many times over the last few years.

“Khabib was very exciting for me because, for a fighter, a fighter doesn’t think like a normal person,” St-Pierre said on the MMA TRUFAN podcast recently.

“A fighter always wants to fight a guy who seems invincible, a guy who seems like the perfect fighter, who is unbeatable,” St-Pierre added. “He has an aura of invincibility. So, that means if I do it I’ll be the first to have ever done it. It’s not a question of money. Yeah, the money is there but it’s not a question of money first. It’s a question of glory, of self accomplishment, of making it in a way that you’ll be in history forever, for myself.”

