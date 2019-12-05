Frankie Edgar vs. ‘The Korean Zombie’ set as UFC Busan main event

The UFC has found a replacement for Brian Ortega to battle Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Busan.

MMA Junkie was first to report that Frankie Edgar has agreed to battle ‘The Korean Zombie’ in the main event. BJPENN.com has since confirmed that news with sources close to the situation.

It obviously comes as a surprise that Edgar is the replacement for Ortega given he was set to make his bantamweight debut just a month later against Cory Sandhagen. It made Sandhagen frustrated, but the source tells BJPENN that they are confident he will be able to fight a month later at bantamweight.

Edgar has not fought since July where he suffered a decision loss to Max Holloway for the featherweight title. Before that, he beat Cub Swanson by decision to get back into the win column after the knockout loss to Brian Ortega.

Jung, meanwhile, is coming off of a 58-second knockout win over Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Greenville. The win got him back in the winning ways after the last-second knockout loss to Yair Rodriguez.

Interestingly enough, Edgar and Jung were supposed to fight in the main event of UFC Denver last November. But, an injury to Edgar kiboshed that. So, Rodriguez stepped in as a short-notice replacement.

This will be Frankie Edgar’s second straight UFC main event. While for Jung, it is his sixth straight main event dating all the way back to May of 2012 when he defeated Dustin Poirier by submission.

UFC Busan goes down on Dec. 21, which is just two-and-a-half weeks away. It is also the final event of the year for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.