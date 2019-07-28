Frankie Edgar talks potential move to UFC bantamweight division

After losing a unanimous decision to Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 240, future Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar is at a crossroads in his career.

Edgar, 37, has lost three potential title shots at 145lbs, twice to Jose Aldo and now once to Holloway. If you go back to his lightweight days, he’s lost five straight title fights altogether. At this point, it’s hard to see him getting another title shot at featherweight.

However, there’s now talk about Edgar potentially moving down to the UFC bantamweight division. Edgar looked much smaller compared to Holloway, and with him basically being locked out of a featherweight title fight for good, a move down to 135lbs could be just what the doctor ordered.

Following UFC 240, Edgar spoke to Brett Okamoto of ESPN and discussed a potential move down in weight classes.

“I was always a little guy growing up. It didn’t matter (being small). I wanted to show my kid it didn’t matter,” Edgar said. “But you get the high-level guys, maybe it does matter sometimes. I dunno. I dunno what I’m going to do yet.”

Edgar is not yet committed to making a move either way, but if he did move down to 135lbs, he would present a unique challenge for the division’s champion Henry Cejudo given his wrestling and boxing skills. Edgar might actually even be the bigger man down a weight class.

But at age 37 and after a long career, maybe he doesn’t think cutting all that weight is the right thing to do. Plus, it’s not like fighting Cejudo would be an easy matchup by any means. Either way, we’ll surely find out in the coming weeks and months what the future holds for “The Answer.” Even after losing to Holloway, the odds of him hanging up his gloves seem slim, so now it comes down to what weight class he’ll continue his career at.

Do you think Frankie Edgar should drop down to the UFC bantamweight division?