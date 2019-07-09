Francis Ngannou and the heavyweight Rumble that needs to happen

Francis Ngannou (14-3-0) is on a roll and shows no signs of slowing down. “The Predator” scored yet another first-round knockout victory last month at UFC Minneapolis, defeating former champion Junior dos Santos (21-6-0).

Francis Ngannou has won three fights back to back. Disposing of Cain Valesquez earlier this year and Curtis Blaydes in 2018, Ngannou is sitting on a trilogy of first-round knockouts.

Whilst the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, is busy with a scheduled rematch against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241, and a potential Jones vs Cormier trilogy fight in the future. Many people are left questioning what the future holds for Francis Ngannou.

Few fighters are jumping at the opportunity to fight “The Predator” and test his knock-out killing spree. Many are scared of his ability to deliver accurate, powerful punches and dismantle even the most seasoned veterans. However, there is one fight for Francis Ngannou that would definitely cause a ‘rumble’ in the MMA community.

Imagine, former UFC light heavyweight tile challenger: Anthony Johnson (22-6-0) squaring off Francis Ngannou.

“Rumble” was also one of the most feared contenders in his division, due to his explosive knock out power and intimidating presence. Since making his debut in 2007, Johnson’s UFC career has spanned 10 years. His fighting record features notable wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, Jimi Manuwa, Andrei Arlovski and Phil Davis.

Anthony Johnson hasn’t competed since 2017 when he lost to Cormier and announced his retirement. He has teased at a possible return to the Octagon if the price is right. Happy with his retirement, he will only return for the right opportunity. Could that be Francis Ngannou?

“Rumble” is much larger now when compared to the last time fight fans witnessed him step foot inside the octagon. With that said, a fight between Anthony Johnson and Francis Ngannou is not that far fetched.

It would be a clash of brute force, aggression and world-class fighting skill that would surely satisfy the hunger of any MMA fan. None could be truer than a potential matchup between these MMA powerhouses. Let’s hope we see an opportunity for Ngannou and Johnson to go head to head and create a rumble in the UFC.

Who do you think would emerge victorious if Francis Ngannou and Anthony Johnson clashed at heavyweight? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!