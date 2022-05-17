Floyd Mayweather announces helipad boxing event is back on for this weekend

Floyd Mayweather will still be boxing after all.

Mayweather was supposed to box Don Moore on May 14th atop the helicopter landing pad at Burj Al Khalifa Hotel in Dubai. Former UFC champion Anderson Silva was set to be on the card as well. However, just days before the event, due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which has prompted the country to announce a three-day suspension of work, the event was canceled.

After the event was canceled the status of the fight card was uncertain, but now Mayweather took to Instagram to announce it is back on. The poster still features Anderson Silva, which means the UFC champ will still be boxing on Saturday.

“Dubai- May 21st,” Mayweather wrote.

Floyd Mayweather has not boxed since June of last year when he took on Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in Miami. The fight went all eight rounds as the size proved to be difficult for Mayweather. After the event, he said that would be the last time he boxes but it didn’t last long as he will now be back on Saturday.

Mayweather’s last pro fight happened in August of 2017 as he beat Conor McGregor by TKO to improve to 50-0. He holds notable wins over Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley, and Ricky Hatton among others.

As for Anderson Silva, he is set to face Bruno Machado on the Mayweather-Moore undercard. Silva is coming off a brutal first-round KO over Tito Ortiz in boxing, this after edging out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to the sport after being released by the UFC. He finished his UFC tenure going 1-7 and one No Contest and ended on a three-fight losing skid but has found much more success in boxing.

Will you be watching Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore on Saturday in Dubai?