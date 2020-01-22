Firas Zahabi calls for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy for 165-pound title

Tristar Gym head trainer Firas Zahabi says he would like to see Conor McGregor fight Nate Diaz in a trilogy for the first 165lbs title in UFC history.

McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 to re-emerge as the biggest superstar in MMA. The race to become his next opponent is now on, with several fighters vying for the coveted spot of being McGregor’s next foe. Some of the possible opponents for McGregor include UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, superstar Jorge Masvidal and lightweight stud Justin Gaethje.

One other option is Diaz, who McGregor has a long history with. The two rivals fought twice back in 2016, with Diaz upsetting McGregor by submission in a shocker at UFC 196 and then McGregor getting revenge with a majority decision win at UFC 202. A trilogy fight between the two has been talked about ever since but has not yet come together.

If you ask Zahabi, one of the most respected minds in the MMA game, McGregor’s next opponent should be Diaz, and the inaugural 165 lbs belt should be on the line.

Here’s what Zahabi said in a recent AMA session on his YouTube (h/t BloodyElbow.com).

“I love that idea (of Conor McGregor) fighting Nate Diaz again at 170 or 155. Either way, it doesn’t bother me, even a catchweight, 165. Why not start a new title, a new belt, a new championship title?” Zahabi said.

“Super lightweight, 165, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz. I would tune in. I think a five rounder with a belt on the line to settle this epic trilogy fight would be phenomenal. I would love to see that fight. I think it’s a great, great possibility.”

It remains to be seen what the UFC will do with McGregor next. UFC president Dana White has gone on record saying he wants to see McGregor rematch Nurmagomedov, but ultimately McGregor will have a major say in who his next opponent is. If he wants that to be Diaz, then he will get what he wants.

Do you agree with Firas Zahabi that Conor McGregor should fight Nate Diaz in a trilogy fight for the first 165lbs title in UFC history?

