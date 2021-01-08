Fight fan releases heated DM exchange with Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz was recently involved in a heated direct message exchange with a fight fan and fellow resident of Huntington Beach, California.

Ortiz, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, was recently elected onto Huntington Beach City Council, and is now serving as the city’s Mayor Pro Tem. Unfortunately, his transition into politics has been anything but seamless, as he’s found himself in hot water for peddling conspiracy theories, refusing to wear a mask in public places, and for engaging in a heated confrontation with a constituent at a holiday food drive.

This week, the trend continued as Ortiz engaged in a fiery direct message exchange with a fan and fellow HB citizen.

The issue began when the fan took a picture of Ortiz’s home and sent it to him in a direct message—clearly an incendiary move designed to provoke a reaction from the volatile former UFC champ. Along with the photo of Ortiz’s home, the fan called the former fighter a clown for supporting outgoing United States President Donald Trump.

Ortiz then issued a lengthy response, scolding the fan for taking a photograph of his home.

See the pair’s exchange below, as shared by Twitter user Carlos Rios, who is ostensibly the one who sent Ortiz the message.

After a lengthy back-and-forth—the majority of which was spent bickering over their respective backgrounds—Ortiz attempted to put an end to things.

“May God help you to understand not to judge if you don’t know a person’s past,” Ortiz wrote.

“And may you wear a mask when you go to meetings,” the fan responded, referencing Ortiz’s repeated refusals to don a mask in public.

What do you think of this exchange involving Tito Ortiz? Do you think the former UFC light heavyweight champion is cut out for the world of politics?