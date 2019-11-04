Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reacts to last night’s BMF Title fight

Hollywood megastar and WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had the honor of presenting the BMF Title at last night’s UFC 244 event in New York.

The newly devised belt would be awarded to the winner of a welterweight bout between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Both men were riding high heading into last night’s event headliner. Diaz was coming off a decision win over former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, while Masvidal was coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Ben Askren and Darren Till.

The fight was so coveted that even United States President Donald Trump was in attendance.

Before the fighters made their respective walks to the Octagon, the classic music of ‘The Rock’ hit the speakers in MSG as Dwayne Johnson proceeded to walkout carrying the BMF Title.

Following Johnson’s arrival, Diaz and Masvidal made their walks and proceeded to go to war as expected.

After ‘Gamebred’ dropped the Stockton native on multiple occasions, Nate Diaz was left with two bad cuts on his face. One of the lacerations was below his eye, while the other was located directly above his eyebrow.

At the end of round three the cage side doctor decided Diaz was unfit to continue and called a stop to the fight.

The main events conclusion was anticlimactic, but nonetheless Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was thrilled to be a part of what was a memorable night in New York City.

The former WWE champion took to Instagram where he shared the following message regarding last night’s BMF Title fight experience.

“Man, as many of you know (and witnessed) I’ve had the cool honor to raise many heavyweight titles over my head at the @thegarden from my wild pro wrestling career.

This one was special and super f’n cool. The UFC crowd energy was next level. As was my gratitude.”

‘The Rock’ would later take to social media again to congratulate his “brother” Jorge Masvidal.

“My brother Jorge Masvidal looked sharp in that Octagon. Evolved skill set. Rare air. Promise kept. The baddest mothaf*cka on the planet!”

While many people seemed excited by ‘The Rock’ presenting the BMF Title, Nate Diaz was not one of them.

The Stockton Slugger said he would have preferred Mike Tyson to have presented the promotions new strap.

What did you think of ‘The Rock’ being a part of last night’s UFC 244 BMF Title fight? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!