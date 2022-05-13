Dustin Poirier reacts after Nate Diaz urinates on UFC property: “A real man would’ve s**t there”

Dustin Poirier has weighed in after Nate Diaz urinated on UFC property.

It was just yesterday that Nate Diaz showed his disappointment and frustration with the UFC by pissing outside the UFC Performance Institute, taking a picture and posting commentary to ‘Twitter’.

Nate tweeted:

“Taking a piss on the ufc pi. I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me.”

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Poirier responded to Diaz saying:

A real man would've shit there. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 12, 2022

Diaz, (20-13 MMA) with one fight left on his UFC contract has previously called out UFC President, Dana White to make him a fight. The last time Diaz was in the Octagon was in June of 2021 where he went down to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) was set to meet up with Nate Diaz in the cage at UFC 230 back in November, 2018 but the bout was scrapped because ‘The Diamond’ was forced out due to a lingering hip injury.

It was back in January of this year that Diaz called out the UFC for a fight with Poirier, taking to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this f**ker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time”

UFC president Dana White at the time advised that while he wants to grant Nate Diaz’s wish, he isn’t ready to talk specifics about the fighter’s next bout. Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White said:

“Of course we’re interested (in that fight). This is what we do. We make fights every weekend. What happens is guys just want to jump out of nowhere. ‘I want to do this, I want to do that.’ We have fights booked all the way to, I want to say May 2. Everything is in place. Everything is done. Obviously, Nate Diaz will get a fight.”

That was January and it is now May and Nate Diaz still has no fight scheduled with Poirier or anyone else. Perhaps Poirier’s tweet is an indication that he’s ready to get in the cage with Diaz and perhaps Dana White will schedule a fight so that fighters will refrain from relieving themself on UFC property?

Would you like to see Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier in the near future?