Donald Cerrone: ‘I didn’t get PPV money’ for Conor McGregor fight

Many fight fans were hoping that, win or lose, Donald Cerrone would make bank for his UFC 246 fight MMA megastar Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the fan veteran veteran received much more than his typical fight purse

Responding to a fan in the replies to a recent Instagram post, Cerrone revealed that he didn’t receive any pay-per-view points for his fight with McGregor, and only received his standard “flat money.”

“Hahahahah 7-10 million,” Cerrone wrote after a fan suggested he deserved a big payday for the fight. “I didn’t get PPV money. What the world thinks and what really happens is so different. I made flat money.”

So much for a red panty night for Donald Cerrone.

According to the reported salaries for UFC 246, Cerrone pocketed $200,000 for this fight. Had he defeated McGregor, he would have earned an additional $200,000, but unfortunately for him, he was defeated in less than a minute.

McGregor, in contrast, earned a flat rate of $3M, and also earned a portion of the pay-per-view revenue.

Pre-fight, the Irish MMA superstar suggested he would make a whopping $80M for his fight with Cerrone. While this figure is almost certainly overblown, there’s no doubt that he earned significantly more than his disclosed $3M purse, and mountains more than Cerrone’s $200,000 payday.

What do you think of this revelation from Donald Cerrone? Do you think the fan favorite veteran, who holds the record for most wins in UFC history, should have received a piece of the pay-per-view pie for UFC 246?

Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.