Dominick Reyes reacts after Jon Jones announces plans to vacate belt

Dominick Reyes expressed his disappointment following the news that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones plans on vacating his belt.

Jones said on Sunday that he will vacate the light heavyweight belt after getting into a public contractual disagreement with the UFC about a potential Francis Ngannou superfight. Jones was looking to be compensated for what he feels to be fair value for the bout, but UFC president Dana White said Jones is asking for too much money, which is why the Ngannou fight fell apart.

Not only has the Ngannou superfight fell apart, but Jones is now saying he plans on giving up the 205lbs title and has asked the UFC for his release. Jones has also suggested that Reyes take on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title once he gives it up. Reyes saw the news about Jones, and reacted to it on Twitter.

Disappointing if it is true and he is serious, but the show must go on. https://t.co/HhmbR2VMZR — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 31, 2020

Reyes has been champing at the bit for a rematch against Jones ever since the two locked horns back at UFC 247 in February. Jones won a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards that night but many fans and media felt that Reyes should have won the fight. Ever since that bout, Reyes has been calling for Jones to give him a rematch.

A new challenger entered the title picture when Jan Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho, and ever since then, both men have been hoping to get the title shot. Jones has mentioned both rivals as potential opponents, but in recent weeks has been chasing a superfight with Ngannou instead. At this point, it’s hard to say if Jones will end up fighting any of them. Because if he’s serious, we will have a new light heavyweight champion very soon.

