Doctor who administered IVs to Paulo Costa handed 2-year suspension from USADA

Dr. Lucas Penchel has been handed a two-year suspension from USADA in relation to a violation involving UFC middleweight Paulo Costa and his brother Carlos.

Back in April 2019, the Costa brothers had been issued six-month suspensions as a result of IVs that were administered to them by Penchel. While they were permitted substances, but the amount given was over the allowed limit.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has issued the following statement on the matter.

“In 2017, IV infusions and/or injections of more than 50 mL per 6-hour period were prohibited except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital admissions, surgical procedures, or clinical investigations under the UFC ADP. The UFC ADP has since been amended and now prohibits IV infusions and/or injections of more than 100 mL per 12-hour period with the added exception of those determined to be medically justified and within the standard of care by a licensed physician and administered by a licensed medical professional. Applying the current rules, the 2017 infusions remain in violation of the UFC ADP.

“During its investigation, USADA learned that Dr. Penchel recommended and prescribed the 2017 prohibited IV infusions. The UFC ADP applies to Athlete Support Personnel who are directly working with, treating, or assisting any UFC athlete in a professional or sport-related capacity. This includes, without limitation, acting as a manager, coach, trainer, second, corner man, agent, or medical personnel.”

USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart also commented on this issue involving Paulo Costa and his doctor.

“Dr. Penchel, like all athlete support personnel, was entrusted to help athletes make safe and informed decisions, but instead, he violated anti-doping rules and his oath to best protect athletes’ health and safety,” Tygart said.

Costa, who last fought back at UFC 241, has been heavily linked with a UFC Middleweight Championship fight against Israel Adesanya once he’s fully fit and the dust has settled on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/24/2020.