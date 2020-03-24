Daniel Cormier shares his plan on how to save UFC 249

UFC star Daniel Cormier has come up with a plan on how he could assist in saving the highly anticipated UFC 249 event next month.

Everyone loves to hear from their favorite people in times of hardship, and Cormier certainly qualifies as one of the most entertaining and well-liked personalities in the world of mixed martial arts today.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for ESPN, Cormier laid out an amusing plan that would allow the highly anticipated UFC 249 pay-per-view next month to go ahead.

Daniel Cormier has a plan to save #UFC249 and it involves him gassing up the jet ✈️ (via @dc_mma, @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/52Zbnb8U5j — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 24, 2020

“This is why I am not the president of the UFC, because I would pick them all up,” Cormier said. “I’d pick them all up! I would take my jet and I would say hey, where’s Jessica Andrade at, Brazil? Who else is on this card that lives out of the country? Let’s say there’s a whole bunch of Brazilian fighters on the card, I’d say you guys all meet at Jessica Andrade’s house, I’m coming over there. Rose Namajunas – oh, you’re in Colorado, and there’s a guy in Oklahoma? You guys meet in Kansas somewhere, I’m stopping in Kansas to pick you guys up.

“We’re all flying to China, because hey, the Chinese have got it figured out! We’re going to fight in China,” Cormier added. “Okay, he’s in Orlando [Jacare Souza]. I’m making a stop in Florida, okay, there are multiple people fighting out of Florida. Sijara Eubanks, she can drive!”

Cormier went on to list a multitude of not so plausible ways that they could get everyone else to the required destination in order for this card to go ahead.

Amusing as this may be, we all know that UFC president Dana White is sat somewhere thinking to himself “hey, maybe that could actually work”. They’re desperate to put this card on, and we’ll almost certainly see it in some form or another if it’s the last thing White does.

What do you think of this plan from Daniel Cormier?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/23/2020.