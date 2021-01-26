Dillon Danis claims Jake Paul “ran” from him, shares DM’s showing contract negotiations

Dillon Danis claims Jake Paul ran from him when it came time to negotiate a contract for a potential boxing match.

On Tuesday, it was revealed Paul would box former UFC welterweight, Ben Askren on April 17. The news wasn’t a surprise as “Funky” told BJPENN.com he would box the YouTube star. However, for Danis, he was also rumored to be facing Paul but he claims the 23-year-old ran from him.

Jake Paul literally ran from me to fight this guy truly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/2zliO9GeOs — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 26, 2021

“Jake Paul literally ran from me to fight this guy truly embarrassing,” Danis tweeted.

i could literally on god beat @jakepaul and @Benaskren in a boxing match back to back on the same night 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 26, 2021

“I could literally on god beat @jakepaul and @Benaskren in a boxing match back to back on the same night,” Danis added.

Dillon Danis then backed up his claim by showing Instagram DM’s with Jake Paul talking about potentially fighting one another.

Danis: Are we doing this mate or not cause I wanna break your face so bad.

Paul: I been trying to do it with you but this is the first time I’ve heard a yes from you. You ignored my offer. LETS DO IT BUBBA!! So excited. March 28th. What email should I send the offer to?

Danis: My man your manager literally talks to my manager. dm and email isn’t how business is done, you’re making false claims about offers when I literally talk to my manager and what you’re saying is far from the truth. you know I had knee surgery, nothing I can do about that. I said I want June, you know what I bring to the table and you’d be wasting your time fighting anyone else. June gives you a longer lease on life, enjoy it before I end it. The offer was sent to my manager was pure dog sh*t and you know it.

Dillon Danis is currently 2-0 in MMA but has not fought since June of 2019. Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 2-0 as a pro boxer and if he beat Askren, perhaps a bout with Danis happens next.

