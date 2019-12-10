Diego Sanchez would love to have Mike Tyson in his corner on February 15

Diego Sanchez’s last fight saw him use one cornerman with little to no martial arts experience. Now, the UFC veteran is hoping to add a boxing legend to his corner.

Sanchez will return to the Octagon on Feb. 15 at UFC Rio Rancho when he takes on Michel Pereira. If the 37-year-old has his way, former boxing heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson will be in his corner for that fight.

“Shout out to Mike Tyson right now. If you want to work my corner in the next fight, I would love to have the legend, Mike Tyson, in the corner,” Sanchez said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “If you ain’t doing anything Feb. 15, OG Diego Sanchez needs a cornerman.”

The former UFC lightweight title challenger left JacksonWink during UFC 239 fight week. Mike Winkeljohn says Sanchez is welcome back at any time. But, it appears the veteran is looking for other coaches.

Diego Sanchez is looking to get back into the win column after losing to Michael Chiesa last time out. The loss snapped his two-fight losing streak.

Yet, before this fight was announced, it was rumored that Sanchez was a free agent and interested in a Lethwei fight. But, for now, he is committed to the UFC and has no idea when he will stop fighting.

“I’m taking life one day at a time, living it moment for moment, appreciating every single human being that comes in my path. I’ll go from there. I have everything I need, I’m well taken care of, set for life, and so I’m doing this for the passion of the platform. I’m going to do these last five fights in the UFC, and go from there,” he said. “It’s going to be two years from now, we’ll see where I’m at. I’m going to be 40-years-old. If it’s time to hang it up, it’s time to hang it up.”

Regardless, Sanchez is just hoping to get back into the win column on Feb. 15 at UFC Rio Rancho and do so with Mike Tyson in his corner.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.