Derrick Lewis reveals COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Serghei Spivac fight back in November: “It was a bummer”

Derrick Lewis has opened up as to why his fight against Sergehi Spivac in November was canceled.

On the day of the fight, it was revealed Lewis was not feeling well and the fight was scratched. With the scrap now getting rebooked at UFC Vegas 68 on Saturday, Lewis opened up on the cancelation and revealed it is due to him catching COVID-19.

“It was a bummer,” Lewis said to Sports Illustrated. “I wanted to fight. I felt like I trained as hard as I could, but I ended up getting COVID. No one knows this but my family and my coaches. I ended up catching COVID the week of the fight.”

Not only was the fight canceled, but Lewis said he was sick for roughly three weeks. With that, he says he spent a considerable amount of time on his conditioning so he’s ready for his UFC Vegas 68 scrap against Spivac.

“I probably had COVID for three weeks after that,” Lewis said. “It was just hard. But I’m feeling good. I trained even harder for this fight. I’ve heard about the suffering that can come from COVID when it comes to your lungs. So I trained hard, and I’m feeling healthy. I haven’t had any issues.”

Although Derrick Lewis has lost two fights in a row, he has a ton of confidence in himself to snap the losing streak against Serghei Spivac. He believes this is a great matchup for him to get the KO and start of 2023 with a bang.

“This is the perfect matchup. I’m ready for wherever the fight goes. I believe it’s a great fight for me coming off a couple losses,” Lewis said. “And my birthday is Tuesday. I need a win so I can go out and celebrate my birthday and start the year off right.”

Do you think Derrick Lewis will KO Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 68?