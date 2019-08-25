Derek Brunson calls out Kelvin Gastelum

Fresh off of a decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 241, middleweight contender Derek Brunson now has his sights set on a matchup against Kelvin Gastelum.

The veteran middleweight took to social media on Saturday night to call out the former Ultimate Fighter winner for a fight at UFC 245 this December in Las Vegas.

Here’s what Brunson wrote on his social media.

“Where @KelvinGastelum fine a** at (Derrick Lewis voice) . #UFC245 Dec Vegas ??@danawhite @Mickmaynard2″

Brunson not only called out Gastelum and tagged him in the post, but he also tagged UFC president Dana White and UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard in the tweet, hoping it scores him the fight. None of the individuals tagged in the post have yet responded to it.

Brunson (20-7) is currently riding a two-fight win streak with decisions over Heinisch and Elias Theodorou in his last two fights. Overall, Brunson has a very impressive record of 11-5 inside the Octagon. That includes seven wins by stoppage, although his last knockout win came in 2017 against Lyoto Machida. If Brunson is to get back into title contention, he will likely need to have a more flashy win than the decisions he’s been getting, but either way, getting back on a win streak is always a good thing.

Gastelum (15-4, 1 NC) is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Israel Adesanya back at UFC 236 in April in what was arguably the best fight of 2019 so far. Gastelum has a tremendous record of 10-4, 1 NC in the UFC and prior to losing to Adesanya had defeated Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Michael Bisping in back-to-back fights. A win over Brunson would certainly push him closer to getting a rematch against Adesanya.

As of right now, Gastelum has not responded to Brunson’s call out, but it is a matchup between two top-10 ranked fighters that makes a lot of sense.

Would you be interested in a middleweight fight between Derek Brunson and Kelvin Gastelum?