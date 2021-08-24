Demian Maia and Jimmie Rivera are no longer under contract with the UFC

Demian Maia and Jimmie Rivera are reportedly no longer under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Both men have had solid stints in the promotion with Rivera being a former bantamweight contender and Maia challenging for both the middleweight and welterweight titles, often being recognized as one of the most elite submission artists of his generation.

Alas, as per MMA Junkie’s John Morgan, it appears as if their time at the elite level may have come to an end – for now, at least.

It was brought to my attention that both Demian Maia and Jimmie Rivera have been removed from the UFC’s online roster. Spoke to a UFC official who confirmed that “both have fought out their deals” at this time and are not currently under contract. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) August 23, 2021

Rivera last competed inside the Octagon in February in a losing effort to Pedro Munhoz, dropping his professional record to 23-5 with a 2-4 record in his last six bouts.

On the flip side Maia was unable to overcome Belal Muhammad earlier this summer in a fight that came fresh off the heels of an emphatic TKO defeat to Gilbert Burns at the start of the pandemic.

It’s never really been in the playbook of the UFC to give legends or tenured stars a big send-off unless they’re truly amongst the best of the best. Still, in the instance of Maia, it feels like he deserves better than this if it is indeed the end of the road.

Rivera, at the age of 32, probably still feels like he has a whole lot left to give.

