Demetrious Johnson scoffs at the idea of having anything left to prove to Dana White

ONE championship superstar Demetrious Johnson scoffed at the notion that he has anything left to prove to UFC president Dana White.

Johnson returns on Wednesday night in the main event of the ONE on TNT 1 card when he takes on ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes. For Johnson, it’s been a successful run so far in ONE as “Mighty Mouse” has won three straight fights since joining the promotion following a trade with the UFC for Ben Askren in October 2018. He may no longer be the UFC flyweight champion and headlining pay-per-view cards inside the Octagon, but Johnson has proven during his run in ONE that he is still a top-notch talent.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his fight against Moraes at the ONE on TNT 1 card, Johnson was asked how important it is for him to show White that he’s still one of the top fighters in the sport. His reaction is priceless as the former UFC champion totally laughed at the idea.

DJ had a massive LOL at the prospect of having to prove anything to Dana White…#ONEonTNT pic.twitter.com/INo0qg0ayG — Andrew Whitelaw (@ASTJWhitelaw) April 6, 2021

“Hahaha,” Johnson said (h/t Andrew Whitelaw). “I mean, it’s not important at all. I mean, I know and I think the world knows where my skill set is. I’ve shown it in my last (few) fights. And I’m just going to go out there and do my thing. Obviously, you know, hahaha, I’m not worried about showing anything to Dana White.”

Johnson was always one of the best fighters in the UFC in terms of skill, but he was never able to take it to the superstar level as far as pay-per-view buys go. White was critical of Johnson on his way out of the UFC and “Mighty Mouse” likely hasn’t forgotten what he said.

“I had a guy who was completely dominant, every time he fought he was exciting and always went for the finish, but people didn’t care. Nobody cared whatsoever about Demetrious Johnson,” White said at the time.

Do you think Demetrious Johnson has anything left to prove to Dana White?