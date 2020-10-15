Darren Till trolls Khamzat Chimaev on Instagram

Top-5 UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has taken to Instagram to troll surging prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

Till is currently scheduled to take on Jack Hermansson on December 5. While that fight is at the forefront of his focus, he recently admitted that he’d be willing to fight Chimaev after the fact.

Rankings have never mattered in the @Ufc@KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match.

I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!

“Rankings have never mattered in the UFC,” Till wrote on Twitter. “Khamzat Chimaev, after I destroy Jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match. I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!”

On Thursday, Till took to Instagram, where he once again set his sights on Chimaev, this time trolling the prospect by posting a bunch of photos of him. See it below:

View this post on Instagram Smesh? #IFuckingEatThisGuy A post shared by @ darrentill2 on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram What? A post shared by @ darrentill2 on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy A post shared by @ darrentill2 on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram Strong A post shared by @ darrentill2 on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram What bro? A post shared by @ darrentill2 on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

Darren Till will enter the cage with Hermansson having not fought since July, when he lost a competitive decision to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that, he picked up a similarly close decision victory over former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut.

Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, has gone 3-0 in his first three fights in the Octagon, defeating John Phillips, Rhys McKee and Gerald Meerschaert, all in the first round.

Who do you think would win a fight between Till and Chimaev?