Darren Till shares photos of nasty eye injury ahead of slated return at UFC 282

Darren Till has shared images of a nasty eye injury that he’s sustained in the lead-up to his big return at UFC 282.

If there’s one thing we know about Darren Till, it’s that he’s unpredictable.

From outrageous social media posts to fight cancellations and beyond, it’s hard to know whether he’s coming or going. Alas, even through all of that turmoil, ‘The Gorilla’ is still one of the most popular fighters in the UFC.

At least, he would be, if he was able to maintain a consistent fight schedule. A parade of injuries and setbacks has ensured that fans haven’t seen him compete since over a year ago. On that night, he was submitted by Derek Brunson.

However, at UFC 282, he’s set for a comeback when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis.

The overwhelming expectation is that this will be a stand-up war and based on their respective styles, it’s hard to argue against that. Till is a sharpshooter, whereas du Plessis is more than happy to stand and bang.

Unfortunately, you can never be sure Till is going to fight until he’s actually in the cage.

Case in point – the Liverpudlian recently posted images of a bad-looking eye injury to social media.

Nasty looking eye injury for Darren Till.😬 pic.twitter.com/WK5FfF42qW — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) October 30, 2022

We very much doubt this will be enough to get the bout pulled. In equal measure, it also shows just how hard he must be going in sparring.

Can Till pull it off?

The likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Alexander Gustafsson will be doing a lot to help ensure he’s ready for du Plessis. They can’t exactly get in there for him, but Till is certainly in the right hands.

Do you think Darren Till will defeat Dricus du Plessis when they collide at UFC 282 next month? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

