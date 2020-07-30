Darren Till issues lengthy statement on “chess match” with Robert Whittaker

Darren Till has issued a lengthy statement on his tense, technical battle with Robert Whittaker, which headlined the UFC’s final card on Fight Island last Saturday.

Till gave Whittaker, the former UFC middleweight champion, a very competitive fight, but ultimately lost the bout via unanimous decision. Despite the undesirable outcome, his performance legitimized him as one of the best middleweights in the world.

Speaking on Instagram on Thursday, he issued a lengthy statement on the fight.

See what Darren Till had to say below:

“What a week,” Till wrote. “Just reflecting on my chess match of a fight with rob? Enjoyed the competition, Few things I hesitated on & should of capitalised. It was a close close match as everyone said, You could of gave it 3-2 me, 3-2 rob? Either way is completely right I feel! The 5th round the takedowns maybe didn’t count because I sprung back up each time therefore nullifying them… But I ain’t crying over spilled milk. Rob’s a terrific fighter & hats off to him, We will get it done again. As for me! I’ve got some time off from a certain knee from a certain someone… rob? I told you all before this fight that I’m just getting started and I meant it…I’m going to become the world champion. I’m going to become a legend. I’m going to become a role model for young aspiring fighters everywhere & I’m gonna raw dog as much as I can.

“As soon as I’m back this year I want to fight 2-3 times as quick as I can,” Till added. “Thanks for the support, thanks for the hate. Thanks for everything!! ADELASAGNE!!! I’ll see you soon boi. Thank you my team, my family & my friends for the support.”

