Darren Till interested in facing Sean Strickland in UFC return: “I think it would be a good fight”

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till says he is interested in facing Sean Strickland in his UFC return, saying that “I think it would be a good fight.”

Till is coming off of a lopsided stoppage loss to Derek Brunson in his last fight, and overall he has struggled lately. Till is just 1-4 in his last five fights, but he is still ranked at No. 8 in the UFC middleweight division so he still has some leverage when it comes to his next fight. If it was up to Till, he would get the chance to fight someone else ranked near him in his next fight. The man one spot above him in the rankings at No. 7 is Strickland. As far as Till goes, Strickland would be a good matchup for him and he wants the UFC to book it.

“There were a few options they threw out to me. One fight I really liked was Sean Strickland. They offered him as well, and I actually said to Sean – because I’ve seen him a few times at the UFC – I said, ‘Sean, if you want to get it on at some point, let’s do it because I think you’re a good fighter, I think it would be a good fight.’ So listen, I’m still fighting the top and that’s how it is,” Till told Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast (via MMAFighting.com).

Strickland was supposed to fight Luke Rockhold at UFC 268 but the fight fell apart when Rockhold pulled out with an injury. Strickland is now on the hunt for a new opponent, and although Till is one spot behind him in the rankings, it would be a fun fight for both men on paper, not to mention that both guys are two of the best trash talkers in their division.

Do you want to see the UFC book Darren Till against Sean Strickland next?