Darren Till challenges Yoel Romero to fight

Darren Till has called out Yoel Romero for a fight.

Till is coming off of a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in his middleweight debut. The win put him into the top-10 at 185-pounds and he could now be just one fight away from a title shot. He is looking for that fight to be against Yoel Romero.

“Let’s go @yoelromeromma,” Darren Till wrote on Instagram.

It is nothing short of a change of heart for Till. Following his win over Gastelum, he said he didn’t want to fight the former title challenger (Romero) because he is a beast. But, he is now open to a fight with the Cuban.

Even though Yoel Romero is 1-3 in his last four including losing two in a row, he is still arguably the most dangerous fight in the division. Romero has serious knockout power, can take a punch and has world-class wrestling which is why Till originally didn’t want to fight him.

The 42-year-old is currently ranked third in the middleweight division. He has called for a fight with champion, Israel Adesanya, and ‘The Last Stylebender’ seemed open to the bout. But, Romero recently took to social media to say the champion backed out of the fight.

Being that Romero is currently unbooked, a fight with Till does make sense.

Darren Till is a big name in the sport and is a former title challenger at welterweight. He has headlined several shows in the UFC and has put on impressive performances over Donald Cerrone and Gastelum.

A fight between Till and Romero could decide who is next for Israel Adesanya, especially with Paulo Costa injured. So, the stakes the fight would be high and it easily could headline a Fight Night card or be a co-main event on a pay-per-view.

Whether or not Darren Till vs. Yoel Romero is a fight the UFC is interested in making is unknown.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.