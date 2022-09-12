Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279

Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend.

At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.

Unfortunately for fans across the globe, Chimaev missed weight by over seven pounds – something that was never going to sit well with the UFC brass.

Joe Rogan, understandably, decided to grill him about it after the Holland win, prompting his co-commentator Daniel Cormier to say the following.

“I wanna know a little bit more about the weight cut issue. In the octagon, he said that the official pulled the plug on him night before. He was closer than 7.5 pounds. I love that Joe Rogan asked him the hard questions. He tried to avoid it. I don’t wanna talk about this. Joe goes, ‘No, you have to talk about it’. I love that Joe held his foot to the fire a little bit.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Chimaev didn’t come out of fight night looking quite as bad as he could’ve done if things had gone south, but Rogan was still well within his rights to ask him what exactly happened.

The UFC may not be big fans of the scrutiny currently on the shoulders of Khamzat, but it’s going to be there for a while, and it may even harm his chances of getting a title shot.

Did you enjoy the interview work of Joe Rogan when he spoke to Khamzat Chimaev? Do you think there’s a good choice the Chechen star will miss weight in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!