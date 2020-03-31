Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones shouldn’t be cut after recent arrest: ‘UFC needs to save him’

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe the UFC should cut Jon Jones after his recent arrest.

On Thursday, news came out that Jones was arrested for a DWI, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container. It is another bad look for the light heavyweight champion who has had problems with the law and with USADA in the past.

For many fans, after hearing about ‘Bones’ most recent arrest, they called for the champ to be stripped or released. Yet, for Jones’ longtime rival, Daniel Cormier, he believes the Las Vegas-based promotion should keep him on the roster as they need to save the light heavyweight champion.

“I don’t think the UFC should cut him. I think if the UFC cuts Jones because he was like 21 when he started there and was a champion at 23, so for 10 years he has been the champion,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani on ESPN. “We talk about when people start to not need all that stuff from you anymore then what happens? I think that just expedites it. If the UFC cuts him he may go down a path that you may wake up one morning and see news of something very, very bad happening to this dude. I don’t think the UFC should cut him, I think the UFC needs to save him. Keep him but then really try to help him get better.”

Cormier also believes the judges in Albuquerque need to send Jones a message with his hearing. “DC” says that once fighting is over and “Bones” has nothing else to do, it will only get worse for him unless people put him in the right direction.

It seems unlikely the UFC would release Jon Jones as he is a massive star and would no doubt be signed by another promotion. But, stripping him is certainly something they could consider after this recent arrest.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.